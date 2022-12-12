Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,138,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $439,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 83.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

MSI stock opened at $265.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

