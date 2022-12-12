National Bank Financial Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anaergia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Anaergia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Anaergia Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of ANRGF opened at $3.11 on Friday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.
About Anaergia
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
