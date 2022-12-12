National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$104.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NA. Barclays increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.73. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,148.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

