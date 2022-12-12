National Bankshares Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$36.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Trading Up 1.9 %

PKI opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parkland Company Profile

In other news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,545.20. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,453.39.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.