National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) vs. Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Financial Review

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 25.62% 4.96% 2.65% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $298.71 million 8.24 $111.80 million $1.57 36.11 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Health Investors and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Keppel DC REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

