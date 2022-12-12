National Pension Service Acquires 95,312 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $112,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

