National Pension Service Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $83,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $247.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.