National Pension Service Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,037 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.23% of HP worth $78,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

