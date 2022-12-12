National Pension Service Buys 38,617 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in FedEx were worth $97,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $172.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

