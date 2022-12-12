National Pension Service Has $107.94 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PayPal were worth $107,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.