National Pension Service Has $114.69 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,985 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $114,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

