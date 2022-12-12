National Pension Service Has $76.10 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of AutoZone worth $76,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

