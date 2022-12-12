National Pension Service Has $95.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $95,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

