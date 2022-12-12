National Pension Service Purchases 114,921 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $85,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

EMR stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

