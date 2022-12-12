National Pension Service Purchases 200,444 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,444 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Altria Group worth $113,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.