National Pension Service Purchases 47,616 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HCA opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $204.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.