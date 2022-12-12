National Pension Service Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of General Electric worth $98,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

GE opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

