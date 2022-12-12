Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $531.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

