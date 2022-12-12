Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $114,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

ALSN opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

