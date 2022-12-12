Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 198 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.22 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.11 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

