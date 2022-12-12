Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,195 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

