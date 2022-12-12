Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.39 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $421.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.96.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

