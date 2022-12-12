New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $371.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $228.19 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

