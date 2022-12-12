New Millennium Group LLC Acquires Shares of 728 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 229,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Leidos by 63.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

