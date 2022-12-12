New Millennium Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $1,982,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $483.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

