New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,477 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,153,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DUK stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.