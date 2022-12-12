New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.83 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.