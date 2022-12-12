New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.6% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.51 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

