New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $16,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

