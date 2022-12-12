New Millennium Group LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

