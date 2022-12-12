New Millennium Group LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.15 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

