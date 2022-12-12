New Millennium Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.03 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
