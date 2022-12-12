New Millennium Group LLC Invests $102,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

