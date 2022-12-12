New Millennium Group LLC Invests $105,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $320.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

