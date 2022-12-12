New Millennium Group LLC Invests $114,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 935 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

EA stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

