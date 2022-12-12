New Millennium Group LLC Invests $312,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

