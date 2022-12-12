New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAC stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

