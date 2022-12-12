New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

