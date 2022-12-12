New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

