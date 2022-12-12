New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 561 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,118,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $150.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

