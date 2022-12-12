New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 627 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.