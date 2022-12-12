New Millennium Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

