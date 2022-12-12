New Millennium Group LLC Sells 521 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

