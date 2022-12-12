New Millennium Group LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.