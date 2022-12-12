New Millennium Group LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.53 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.
Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public
In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.
Willis Towers Watson Public Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.