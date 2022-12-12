New Millennium Group LLC Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.2% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $292.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $362.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.