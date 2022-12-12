New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,159 shares of company stock valued at $115,143,392 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GS opened at $359.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

