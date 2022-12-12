NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $315.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average of $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

