NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF opened at $18.49 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 560.02, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,043 shares of company stock worth $963,774 over the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.