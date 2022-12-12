Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,002 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

